Libertarian / Celebrity Look Alikes

With his brilliant acting, impeccable American English accent, powerful charisma, and excellent musical abilities, Hugh Laurie is almost as talented and interesting as Senator Rand Paul (who has a medical degree for real).
I guess it's fitting because they're both such excellent teachers and so full of kindness. The meek demeanor and compassionate spirit of the kindly Mr. Rogers makes both his personality and his looks a good approximation of Rep. Ron Paul. Both are also all about being a "good neighbor." ;)
Now if Ron Paul were to play Magneto's good twin brother in an X-Men Movie, what would be the name of the super hero he would play? Put your suggestion in the comments and we'll vote them up or down.
You try to tell me with a straight face that there isn't a strong resemblance here. Both Peter Schiff and Data, the android from Star Trek, are extremely logical and great with numbers. Anyone know if he's coming around on bitcoin yet?
Doesn't this one blow you away? The German fashion designer could be the former New Mexico Governor's long lost twin brother. Makes me think Gary Johnson must have a lot of German blood in his family tree or something. People are also saying this:
Lol– I see what they're saying but she definitely looks a lot better than you Gary, no offense lol.
Does this remind anyone else of the 'Whoa looks like we've got a badass here' meme with Neil degrasse Tyson?
Jack Hunter and Bill Hicks are definitely libertarian / celebrity doppelgangers of each other, especially when you take into account the sound of their voices, Southern accents, and style of oratory, not to mention their cutting wit and satiric looks at life in America.
But here's the weird thing.
Bill Hicks might actually have become Alex Jones– one of the best conspiracy theories out there.
The mustache is a big part of it, but it's in the other facial features too. I mostly remember Tom Selleck as Monica's boyfriend in Friends, but in real life the actor might get along quite well with libertarian journalist John Stossel, as Selleck describes himself as "a registered independent with a lot of libertarian leanings."
