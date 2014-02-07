The Humble Libertarian

Building a small army to take over the world and... leave everybody alone.


Friday, February 7, 2014

When you unplug from the Matrix, you don't just see past its illusions...

...you stop feeding your energy into maintaining the illusions.

Put another way: You don't just stop drawing from the Matrix. You stop feeding it. This is important.



Posted by
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)