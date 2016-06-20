That Ron Paul Video That Got Us Paying Attention

Anybody else remember this Ron Paul video back in 2007?
I remember activists back then telling me how this video was so good it gave them chills and made them wonder who this congressman was that they had never heard of.
I remember seeing those signs that said, "Who is Ron Paul?" like it was yesterday, and the obvious reference to Ayn Rand's classic novel, Atlas Shrugged. Share if Ron Paul ever played an important role in your political awareness...
Well, hello.ReplyDelete
How you doin?Delete
I sincerely hope this means you are back to writing. You have been missed.ReplyDelete
How sweet! Thank you.Delete
I miss you too!ReplyDelete
:-*Delete
Welcome back! Please tell me you're back to blogging, and if so you should totally join the Liberty.me community while you're at it!ReplyDelete
It's always good to revisit what got us inspired, because sometimes that's all it takes to get us to start engaging with the political issues we face today at the level we once did :-)
Thanks! Haddnn't heard of that website. I've been out of the loop for a while. Looks sharp.Delete
The music in this video almost ruins it for me though. It just becomes cheesey. It appeals to emotion/feeling and not logic and reason, and therefore gives me the since that its trying to trick me hahaReplyDelete
When the logic and reason is sound, I find nothing wrong with some emotion-appealing music to go along with it! Makes it that much more inspiring :)Delete