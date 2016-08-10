Wednesday, August 10, 2016
"Sexism (D) - The Democrats' War on Women" On Sale Now!
I just published a book:
"Sexism (D) - The Democrats' War on Women"
Does any of this sound sexist to you?
“The broader question if Sarah Palin becomes vice president, will she be shortchanging her kids or will she be shortchanging the country?” -NBC correspondent Amy Robach
"Like this right-wing slut, what’s her name, Laura Ingraham? Yeah, she’s a talk slut. You see, she was, back in the day, praising President Reagan when he was drinking a beer overseas. But now that Obama’s doing it, they’re working him over." -MSNBC’s Ed Schultz
”It's pretty clear that Nikki Haley is being chosen because the Republican Party has a diversity problem.” -DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz
"She's a dumb bitch!” - celebrity blogger, Perez Hilton about Miss USA contestant, Carrie Prejean
"I want her laying next to me in bed. That's the way people vote." -CNBC’s Donny Deutsch about Sarah Palin
"On so many levels S.E. Cupp is a perfect demonstration of the necessity of the work Planned Parenthood does." -MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann
"I’m all for masturbating to Christine O’Donnell… but why limit it to one day? I hereby declare every day between now and November 2 — when O’Donnell’s nomination costs the GOP a Senate seat — to be Masturbate to Christine O’Donnell Day. Rub one out for freedom, people!" -internationally syndicated columnist, Dan Savage
“One awkward moment for Sarah Palin at the Yankee game— during the seventh inning, her daughter was knocked up by Alex Rodriguez.” -David Letterman about Sarah Palin's 14 year-old daughter
This book will astound you with how prominent Democrats in politics and political news media talk about and treat women.
Some of the stories about how prominent Democrats have hurt women will disturb and outrage you if you have any humanity.
And if you haven't heard this story yet, your heart will break when you read about Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton's first criminal defense case that left a young girl telling interviewers many years later:
"Hillary Clinton dragged me through hell."
This is not a partisan book.
It is the other half of the bipartisan effort to blow the whistle on sexism in the dirty business of electoral politics.
The half that hasn’t been done.
Until now.
Buy a copy today on Amazon: "Sexism (D) - The Democrats' War on Women"
And please share with the world:
"Sexism (D) - The Democrats' War on Women" On Sale Now!
W. E. Messamore
