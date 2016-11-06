Sunday, November 6, 2016
No Joke: 10 Major Ways Hillary Clinton Is Just Like Donald Trump
In a presidential election with record-setting unfavorable ratings for both major parties’ nominees, no small number of people will be voting against a candidate instead of for the candidate whose name they check on the ballot.
Many are calling this election the ultimate choice between “the lesser of two evils.” In fact, that very phrase was repeated over and over again when CNN went on a tour through two major swing states, Ohio and Florida, to talk to voters about their concerns and motivations this election.
But for “the lesser of two evils” argument to even make any sense for supporting one candidate over another, there has to be some substantive difference between the two candidates. The following, well-sourced list shows that on major, substantive issues of public policy there is no such difference between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. In fact, Hillary Clinton is just like Donald Trump.
For those of you weary of how the mainstream media has covered this campaign, please note with relish just how much you’re about to find yourself reading about actual policy for a change. And please say a big thanks to the Independent Voter Network for being willing to go there.
Read the rest of my latest article at the Independent Voter Network.
W. E. Messamore
