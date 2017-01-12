Julian Assange's Reddit AMA Literally Leaves More Unanswered Questions

After playing an historic role in the 2016 US presidential election by publishing the Clinton campaign's internal emails, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has gone on a media blitz that started with a press conference Monday and a Reddit AMA interview Tuesday.
In the Monday press conference, Assange stuck by his assertion that the source of the leaks did not originate from hacking by the Russian government, and went so far as to say that US intelligence reports to the contrary are politically motivated and "quite embarrassing to the reputations of the US intelligence services."
On Reddit the following day, the Australian computer programmer and controversial journalist was grilled by commenters along the same lines in his AMA (Ask Me Anything) group interview.