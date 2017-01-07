Saturday, January 7, 2017
Louis CK's Libertarian Observation
Love this.
The end part where Louis says there's always some genius who creates something beautiful and some asshole who copies his idea but makes a shittier version then takes the first guy to court in every state in America to keep his beautiful product out so the shitty imitation can rule the market...
It's capitalism that would reward that brilliant first guy, and it's coercive government interference that rewards that second guy.]
I was also triggered when the radio panelist said the car industry is horrible now because of all the outsourcing.
Instead of saying it's horrible now because of all the unions.
W. E. Messamore
