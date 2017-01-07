The Humble Libertarian

Building a small army to take over the world and... leave everybody alone.


Saturday, January 7, 2017

SNAP: Forbes Notices Legal Marijuana Sales In US Bigger Than Dot-Com Boom


This week, Forbes shocked readers with the observation that legal marijuana sales in the United States for 2016 were larger — and growing at a faster pace — than the dot-com boom of the early 2000s.

The news is based on findings by Arcview Market Research, the leading industry data researcher for the burgeoning regulated marijuana market in the United States.

