Saturday, January 7, 2017
SNAP: Forbes Notices Legal Marijuana Sales In US Bigger Than Dot-Com Boom
This week, Forbes shocked readers with the observation that legal marijuana sales in the United States for 2016 were larger — and growing at a faster pace — than the dot-com boom of the early 2000s.
The news is based on findings by Arcview Market Research, the leading industry data researcher for the burgeoning regulated marijuana market in the United States.
2017-01-07T12:49:00-05:00
W. E. Messamore
Drugs|
