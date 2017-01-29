Sunday, January 29, 2017
Stanford Java Lectures: Programming Methodology with Professor Mehran Sahami [Video]
Watched 1 - 3 of these today. I imagine I'll be watching all 28.
If you like to understand the fundamentals of computer programming as you learn to code, this feels very grounded, and the lecturer's style is very engaging and entertaining.
Also has a lot of student participation in the form of question asking (into mics throughout the lecture hall so you can hear their questions). Fantastic stuff for beginners learning to code.
2017-01-29T21:39:00-05:00
W. E. Messamore
