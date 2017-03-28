Tennessee Legislature Battles Nashville and Memphis Over Marijuana Legalization

While marijuana legalization is making massive strides forward throughout the country, with a whopping eight states voting to legalize marijuana use for medical or recreational purposes in November's election, the movement to "legalize it" is facing resistance in Tennessee.
The Tennessee House of Representatives just approved a bill Thursday to repeal local ordinances approved by city councils in Nashville and Memphis last year that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana, a seemingly promising foothold for marijuana legalization in a very politically and culturally conservative state.
