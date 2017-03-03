Friday, March 3, 2017
Willful amnesia is the grease that oils the machine of partisan dysfunction.
From my latest article at The Independent Voter Network:
In the never-ending fight / dance along the partisan line dividing the Republican and Democratic brands, each side adopts the tactics suited to its position at the moment, usually accompanied by a spectacular display of mass-amnesia on the part of the fierce partisans who always give their unqualified support to their party.
W. E. Messamore
