Friday, March 3, 2017

Willful amnesia is the grease that oils the machine of partisan dysfunction.


From my latest article at The Independent Voter Network:

In the never-ending fight / dance along the partisan line dividing the Republican and Democratic brands, each side adopts the tactics suited to its position at the moment, usually accompanied by a spectacular display of mass-amnesia on the part of the fierce partisans who always give their unqualified support to their party.
