Is Communism Taking Over The United States?

The good news is you might just luck out and communism doesn't take over because the robots do first and trust me, we will all be lucky that it was the robot overlords that got on top of the Iron Throne and not the commissars.
The Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx:
1. Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 50%
Map of land owned by the Federal Government
Property Taxes by State
2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 100% Full Communist!
3. Abolition of all rights of inheritance.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 40%
US Estate Tax World's 4th Highest at 40%
4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 40%
Seizure Fever: The War on Property Rights
Confiscation of Immigrants’ Belongings
US Confiscated Half a Billion in WWI
Detained Immigrants Not Getting Property Back
5. Centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 100% Full Communist!
76 Reasons to Audit and End The Fed
Monopoly Money and Federal Reserve Notes Side By Side
6. Centralisation of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 60%
WORLD WIDE WEB TRUMPS ALL, COMMIES!
Federal Communications Commission
United States Department of Transportation
Transportation Security Administration
7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of waste-lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 40%
United States Department of Agriculture
United States Department of Commerce
8. Equal liability of all to work. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 40%
Department of Interior
The Environmental Protection Agency
Bureau of Land Management
Bureau of Reclamation
Bureau of Mines
National Park Service
American Recovery and Reinvestment Act
9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace over the country.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 0%
HA ha ha ha ha ha ha! Did Karl Marx think he was playing Sim City or something?
10. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc. etc.
Progress Bar: [][][][][][][][][][] 100% Full Communist!
United States Department of Education
