Monday, April 24, 2017
#Music Monday - System of a Down: P.L.U.C.K. (with Lyrics) A Song About The Armenian Genocide
A song from System of a Down on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
Elimination
Die
Why walk down
A whole race, genocide
Taken away all of our pride
A whole race, genocide
Taken away
Watch them all fall down
Revolution
The only solution
The armed response
Of an entire nation
Revolution, the only solution
We've taken all your shit
Now it's time for restitution
Recognition
Restoration
Reparation
Recognition
Restoration
Reparation
Watch them all fall down
Revolution
The only solution
The armed response
Of an entire nation
Revolution
The only solution
We've taken all your shit
Now it's time for restitution
The plan was mastered
And called genocide
(Never want to
See you around)
Took all the children
And then we died
(Never want to
See you around)
The few that remained
Were never found
(Never want to
See you around)
All in a system of down
Down, down, down
Walk down
Watch them all fall down
Revolution
The only solution
The armed response
Of an entire nation
Revolution
The only solution
We've taken all your shit
Now it's time for restitution
The plan was mastered
And called genocide
(Never want to
See you around)
Took all the children
And then we died
(Never want to
See you around)
The few that remained
Were never found
(Never want to
See you around)
All in a system, down
W. E. Messamore
