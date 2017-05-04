Thursday, May 4, 2017
IT'S HAPPENING: Congress Effectively Legalizes Medical Marijuana at the Federal Level
Last week, Congress avoided a government shutdown by agreeing to a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded for another week. Then over the weekend, US lawmakers agreed to a deal that will extend funding through September while Congress and the White House continue to negotiate longer-term fiscal policy priorities.
The US House passed the budget deal Wednesday.
But amidst Washington’s annual kabuki theater dance around fiscal policy and possible government shutdowns, a little provision was tucked away in the budget bill that addressed medical marijuana in the now 29 states where it’s legal, with West Virginia the most recent to legalize just last month...
IT'S HAPPENING: Congress Effectively Legalizes Medical Marijuana at the Federal Level
2017-05-04T17:01:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Drugs|Libertarian|News|State news|The U.S. Congress|The US Executive|THeLeswhere|
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)