Dear Russian Government: Thank You For Interfering in Our Election (Like Our Media Should Have)!

My latest Op Ed, an Open Letter to The Russians who interfered in our election. Thanks for doing our own media's job for them!
Dear Shadowy Russian Conspirators (whoever you are),
I know we don’t really know for a fact at all that you were the ones who leaked the contents of Hillary Clinton’s private email server, hacked DNC emails, and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s email account to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.
That as Glenn Greenwald meticulously detailed at The Intercept in December, all we have at this point are some wild claims initiated by the Washington Post and echoed in the New York Times that “are based exclusively on the unverified assertions of anonymous officials, who in turn are disseminating their own claims about what the CIA purportedly believes, all based on evidence that remains completely secret.”
So I’m writing this open letter to you as if these claims about you are true, even though we hardly have any smoking guns yet.
Because if they are true, the American people, and especially Democrats, even the ones who refuse to see why, owe you big time for doing what our own establishment media– including the Post and the Times– didn’t do in the last election.
If only our own mainstream media companies, Guardians of Democracy and Heralds of Truth that they purport to be, could have kept us as well-informed about our political candidates as you did!