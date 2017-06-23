Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Latest Scandal: A Case for Impeachment?

As the corruption scandal swirling around Wasserman Schultz’s IT staffers unfolds, each new development is more bizarre — and incriminating — than the last.
And it looks like some rogue IT staffers are holding dozens of Congress members hostage by blackmailing them with their own emails. That must be why this family of five Pakistan IT staffers, who are under criminal investigation for stealing sensitive congressional data, have been paid millions of dollars since 2010 for mostly no-show jobs. What is going on here?
Read all the details in my latest
article at The Independent Voter Network.
article at The Independent Voter Network.