Last year, a trio of New York researchers claimed humans had already lived as long as they possibly could.
About 115 years, said Albert Einstein College of Medicine researchers, that's the maximum human lifespan. Now a group of Canadian researchers challenges that assertion, saying its possible human existence may be boundless.
"It does not mean that we know there is no limit. But because we can detect no limit it is possible that indeed there is no limit," said McGill University biologist Siegfried Hekimi. "Average human life span keeps increasing dramatically and maximum human lifespan seems to follow. I see no statistical or demonstrated biological reason how we would know that this must stop."
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Good Stuff By The USA Today: How long can humans live?
Good Stuff By The USA Today: How long can humans live?
2017-06-29T14:46:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Health|Science|singularity|Technology|
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)