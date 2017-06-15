The Humble Libertarian

Thursday, June 15, 2017

"MonoCulture: The Salvation of Society" - I've Written Another Short Book! Get It Free Today


This one's a little different from my usual writings. It's definitely not for someone with a low attention span or who has difficulty reading through old documents. That said the topics covered are very worthwhile and enriching.

I did not write the book description on the Amazon page, Sander did, and I was surprised by it because some of what it says is not at all stated in the three essays in the book, which I did write, on commission by Sander.

Give it a read and let me know what you think! It's currently on a free promotional, but that will not last long.
