Virginia Shooter Asked: “Are They Republicans or Democrats?”

A shooter — identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkins — armed with a rifle shot as many as 50 bullets into a crowd of U.S. Congress members and their staff on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were shot and wounded in the attack as the Republican congressional baseball team held its early-morning practice.
Two of the five wounded include Capitol Police officers and one of them was the gunman himself, who was shot by police, said Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown.
Sen. Rand Paul told CNN a massacre could have occurred if police and Scalise’s security team were not there.
A Partisan Motivated Shooting
Before the shooting, someone asked Rep. DeSantis “if it was Republicans or Democrats out there” on the field.
“Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) described a “very strange” encounter with a man shortly before House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va…
DeSantis said by phone that he and another congressman were leaving when a man asked them whether Republican or Democrat members of Congress were on the field.”
It was people. It was people out there on that field!
And actually nothing could make that fact more apparent than when bullets started flying at them.
The deadly seriousness of such a situation should be jarring enough to knock nearly anybody out of seeing them as Republicans or Democrats, and back into seeing them as people, and fearing for them, and thinking about their families...
Read the rest at: