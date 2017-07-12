Gary Johnson Is Returning to Politics

Gary Johnson, the two-term Republican governor of New Mexico and twice nominated Libertarian Party presidential contender, is making his return to politics this Summer after leading the Libertarian Party to a historic record high voter turnout of over 4 million votes in 2016.
Johnson’s campaign more than quadrupled the highest vote total the Libertarian Party had ever received for a presidential nominee, while the Republican and Democratic Parties both stalled at a twenty-year low.
That result was achieved with 1/1000th of the money the two major political parties spent.
Gary Johnson issued a statement to the libertarian magazine Reason, in which he announced his plans to mobilize “the largest grassroots army of liberty activists” in the nation.