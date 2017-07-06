Thursday, July 6, 2017
I Predicted This in 2010!
A study of FBI crime statistics released last month has found that marijuana legalization is decreasing violent homicides related to the illegal drug trade in U.S. border states.
In this article I talk some about the study and link to an article I wrote in 2010 in which I predicted this would be the outcome of legalizing marijuana by thinking about the problem of drug related violent crime economically.
When we think economically about tough social problems, it can reveal truths that are counter to intuition.
