Donald Trump Has Crossed The Line From Entertaining to Dangerously Out of Touch for Someone in His Position

I'm going to say Donald Trump has officially crossed the line from entertaining to dangerously out of touch for someone in his position.
"They will be met with fire and fury
like the world has never seen ... "
Is it possible he had no idea what he was saying when he tweeted that earlier this month?
|An elderly North Korean woman and her grandchild
wander among the debris of their home after being
bombed by the U.S. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images
No idea that he was talking to a country that the U.S. actually did unleash fire and fury on like the world had never seen?
Like the world had never seen even after WWII and the two atomic bombs on Japan?
Briefly, here's what happened...
|U.S. Backed South Korean Dictator, Syngman Rhee
shaking hands with U.S. Rear Admiral Ralph A. Ofstie (1952)
In the 1950s, North Korea sent their army south to stop the southern U.S. backed dictator Syngman Rhee, who was murdering tens of thousands of Democrats.
The U.S. military actually helped oversee the mass slaughter of Korean Democrats.
So the U.S. responded by dropping 635K TONS of bombs on North Korean cities and neighborhoods!
More than the U.S. dropped in the entire Pacific theater during WWII, including the atomic bombs!
This War Crime left One out of every Five North Koreans dead in just three years.
|And you think Rosa Parks had a hard time in the 50s.
So after Donald Trump moves his military (with the useless UN's blessing) to blockade North Korean businesses earlier this month...
(Remember that historically "sanctions" are an act of war and a precursor to active hostilities.)
And his military practices invading North Korea from the military bases he has right on their border...
Monday's successful missile test over Japan gives the world a good reason to think twice about attacking North Korea.
And you can see why North Korea would want to give the world notice that they can fight back...
Especially after Donald Trump goes and talks about:
"fire and fury like the world has never seen"To the one country on Earth that the U.S. actually did this to once already!
This is the worst possible way for the U.S. president to talk to a country that is understandably afraid of a U.S. attack.
And that also happens to be the latest country to develop nuclear weapons!
They have nukes and they're already afraid, Donald! What the hell are you doing!?
|Does he think he's still playing a character on TV?
And reports say he "improvised" the tweet.
Donald Trump could start a war with a nuclear power on a whim because he's a God damned fool.
Twitter, you gotta cut this guy's mic.
Please suspend his account right away!
The stakes are too high.
You don't have any legal or moral obligation to let anybody use your platform.
You do have a moral obligation to police your platform for irresponsible speech that stirs up human violence.
Donald Trump is very good at creating drama and dominating head lines.
But he's clearly not taking reality seriously enough.
He probably thinks he's still on TV.
It's great when television's exciting.
But real life should not be this exciting!
Not with maybe millions of people's lives at stake.
Twitter, you have got to cut this guy's mic and put the first big crack in the foundation of this dangerous farce.
Your moral courage will deal a major blow to Donald Trump's aura of legitimacy, and others will follow.
You don't have to make a big deal out of it.
He violated your Terms of Service:
Any accounts and related accounts engaging in the activities specified below may be temporarily locked and/or subject to permanent suspension.But it will be a big deal.
Violent threats (direct or indirect): You may not make threats of violence or promote violence...
You may save the world this way. We could not more desperately need your leadership now.
And we need Congress to remove this president from office before he gets people killed.
He is a danger to the entire world in this position.
He is clearly unfit for this role. He lacks the temperament and experience for this.
It's not funny anymore.
People's lives are at stake.
