Libertarianism, The Alt Right, and The Real Racists in Politics

So this conservative blogger, Matt Lewis, just wrote:
"The Insidious Libertarian-to-Alt-Right PipelineIs it just a phase they go through—or is there something about libertarianism that attracts, well, uh, you know, racist kooks?
Libertarianism has an alt-right problem. Many prominent leaders of the alt-right have, at some point, identified as libertarian. I am curious as to... why?"
Conservatism has an Alt Right problem.
The Republican Party has an Alt Right problem.
You won the presidency off that shit. That's yours.
Don't try to blame the Alt Right on libertarians.
Because I've got the answer for you right here...
You know how often times a "racist" is really just a conservative winning the argument with a liberal?
Yeah, well sometimes a "racist" is also just a libertarian winning the argument with a conservative.
Which shows you just how little difference there is between some so-called conservatives and liberals.
They both love their big government and they use the same cynical smear tactics in their shameless propaganda.
|Never trust a "conservative" who argues like a liberal
Anyway I'm sure this guy is just "curious" and doesn't already have an agenda to smear some racism on my face.
Let's find out...
"Milo Yiannopoulos has billed himself (and has been billed by others) as libertarian. About a year ago, he came clean about that."
Exhibit A: Milo Yiannopoulos!
Except the two links Lewis provides to connect Milo Yiannopoulos to libertarianism completely undermine his own point!
The first one is to a Reason Magazine article, a very popular libertarian magazine.
It's titled: "CPAC Organizer Tries To Pawn Off Milo Yiannopoulos as 'Libertarian'"
And subtitled: "Yeah, not so much."
|Y'all act like you never seen a white person before...
Jaws all on the floor like Pam and Tommy just burst in the door...
So Matt Lewis claims that Alt Right darling Milo Yiannopoulos "has been billed by others as a libertarian."
And the best he can come up with to prove that is a link to a libertarian magazine article that says:
1. Milo is not a libertarian.
2. He was slated to be the keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2017.
3. And when a podcast went viral of Milo condoning sexual relationships between 13 year olds and adults...
CPAC's organizer, Matt Schlapp, withdrew the speaking invitation and tried to pawn Milo off as a libertarian.
4. Schlapp's exact quote on BSNBC's Morning Joe was:
"He doesn't call himself conservative. He calls himself more of a libertarian.... Some libertarians would deny that he's a libertarian."
|Yeah I'm confused too
Does this guy Lewis know how to read?
Lewis says "billed by others as a libertarian" and links to an article about how friendly conservatives were with Milo right up until he supported sexual relationships between 13 year olds and adults.
And how a conservative then labeled him a libertarian to try to fling that hot potato into the libertarians' hands. (Nice try.)
Could Lewis have linked to a more idiotic source for his point?
Looks to me more like there's an Insidious Conservative-to-Alt-Right Pipeline already!
|Tell us who you voted for, Lewis.
And this incident with Milo and CPAC actually perfectly exemplifies what Lewis himself is trying to do!
Trying to pawn the Alt Right off on libertarianism.
Which is why it's so weird to me that Lewis linked to it.
Maybe it's a Freudian slip kind of situation and his subconscious just couldn't resist blurting out what he's really up to.
Or maybe he doesn't know how to read.
Or most likely, he's a shoddy journalist and a state propagandist, and he knows most of his readers aren't going to dig very deep.
So they'll hear what he wants them to:
Insidious. Libertarianism. Alt Right. Keystone Pipeline. Got it.
But get a look at the second link Lewis provides as he tries to connect Milo Yiannopoulos to libertarianism.
It's to an article about... Milo harshly criticizing libertarianism!
Milo's words, from the article:
"Libertarians are children. Libertarians are people who have given up looking for an answer. This whole ‘everybody do what they want’ is code for ‘leave me to do what I want.’ It’s selfish and childish... That’s why they’re so obsessed with weed, Bitcoin, and hacking."
So much for a libertarian-Milo connection.
You've got some real solid journalists working for you, Daily Beast!
And a word of warning to all libertarians out there:
Milo Yiannopoulos thinks you're all children!
That's the worst thing for Milo Yiannopoulos to think you are.
|The real mystery is how long he's
managed to resist growing a mustache
Anyway, Lewis offers several more examples as flawed as this:
1. A known Internet troller named "Baked Alaska" who supported Trump after supporting Rand Paul. So what?
He also supported Black Lives Matter and worked at BuzzFeed. Does BLM or BuzzFeed have an Alt Right problem, Lewis?
2. Gavin McInnes, who does call himself a libertarian on his Twitter profile... where he also says he's anti-Alt Right.
So what good is his word for making your case, Lewis?
3. Some white nationalist creep who legally changed his name to Augustus Sol Invictus and ran in a Libertarian Party primary, and was widely and vocally opposed by the Libertarian Party.
The LP Chairman in his state resigned over Invictus even running in the primary, and rebuked him as a fascist and neo-Nazi.
4. Lewis also links to an article about white nationalist Richard Spencer crashing a libertarian conference uninvited, and getting kicked out by the libertarians!
Lewis thinks that establishes a libertarian-Alt Right connection. Reading comprehension, Lewis!
5. The only real example he gives of an actual libertarian who turned Alt Right and supported Trump, is Stefan Molyneux.
Just one real example in a sea of other "examples" that actually demolish his own argument.
And Molyneux has been disowned by many libertarians over his support for Donald Trump.
You're going to need a lot more than that to establish that libertarianism "is a gateway drug to the Alt Right."
We all already know that sometimes people are just sellouts.
The Real Racists in Politics
|Sen. Robert Byrd (D),
Senior Democratic U.S. Senator
for decades until his death in 2010...
and former "Exalted Cyclops" in the KKK
Now if I seem annoyed, it's because I am.
Matt Lewis and The Daily Beast run a headline that there's an insidious connection between libertarianism and the Alt Right...
Accuses libertarianism of attracting racist kooks...
And then blathers on about nothing with no basis at all to back up his very serious and defamatory claims about libertarianism.
And who's calling him out on it?
Not even libertarians are calling him out for this!
|Hit the freakin' Like button!
I've been advocating for libertarianism for nearly ten years now.
It's annoying enough to be considered radical or odd in any way for advocating that people should be free!
Crazy, huh?
But during my time as a libertarian, it has not escaped my notice that opponents of liberty love to brand libertarians as racists.
We've got to fight back this vicious, underhanded attack on us from some useful idiot in the MSM at least once every other year.
And it's just plain bullshit.
Now does anybody remember any of this?
Remember how the Democratic Party won elections for decades with over a million Ku Klux Klan votes a century ago?
And remember how the Democratic Party put Asian Americans in internment camps under FDR during World War II?
What about the Tuskegee Experiment that the U.S. government carried out on black men without their knowledge or consent until 1972? Who's racist: libertarians or big government?
I already mentioned Senator Robert Byrd above. This guy was just sitting in a U.S. Senate seat, spending all your tax money, respected and admired by everyone until his death in 2010.
He was a former Ku Klux Klan member. Back in the days when they were murdering black people. The New York Times gushed over him when he died, and swept his racist past under the rug.
Hey anybody remember U.S. Senator George Allen (R-VA) saying "macaca" on the campaign trail in 2006? I do.
What about U.S. Senator Trent Lott (R-MS) who addressed the white supremacy group, the Council of Conservative Citizens no less than five times, as late as 1998, and still got to be a Senate Majority Leader in the 21st century?
Or Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour (R) who also had a cozy relationship with the CCC? And his 2003 Democratic opponent, then-governor Ronnie Musgrove, did too!
Anyone remember this racist gem from U.S. Senator and Democratic Vice President Joe Biden?
"I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man." -Joe Biden
Am I the only one who remembers the hate-filled and racist speeches of President Barack Obama's pastor, Jeremiah Wright? His outspoken, racist pastor at a church that he went to for years?
Mainstream, big government conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly, the king of cable news ratings, has said enough racist garbage to fill a book.
Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee has said he opposes interracial marriage: "I give interracial couples a look. Daggers. They get uncomfortable when they see me on the street."
And I'm sure no one remembers what Matt Lewis' hero, U.S. Senator (R-AZ) and Republican Presidential Candidate John McCain said on the campaign trail back in 2000:
"I hate the gooks. I will hate them as long as I live."
It's understandable that John McCain has strong feelings about the Vietnam War, but going around decades later using a slur for Asian Americans, repeatedly, and unapologetically?
Don't go slinging mud at libertarians.
Mainstream Republicans and Democrats attract all kinds of racists, extremists, creeps, and weirdos to their ranks.
Let's get real. Politics is a total freak show.
And somehow these racists make it to the top levels of government and make policy for the rest of us.
We humble libertarians are not responsible for all the racism baked into the system.
That's all on big government, and big government's supporters.
So don't go slinging mud at libertarians.
Go hose your sacred cows off. They're filthy.