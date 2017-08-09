Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Now That Google Has Fired James Damore, It's Time For Some Real Talk About Women In Tech Companies
If you're wondering why there aren't more women in positions of power in big corporations today, you're asking the wrong question.
The right question is: Why are there any men at all that want those positions of power?
Video: Psychology Professor Dr. Jordan B. Peterson (University of Toronto) talks about women in high pressure jobs and the balance between career and having a family life.
Jordan B. Peterson interviews James Damore August 8th, 2017:
Interestingly enough, this noted psychology and philosophy lecturer (who is also a practicing clinical psychiatrist) had his popular YouTube channel (with over 350,000 subscribers) shut down earlier this month for unnamed TOS violations, and then reactivated after an outcry went up.
I'm scared I don't have a big enough audience for anyone at Google to care if the Blogger account that I host this blog on is deactivated because I posted these videos to share this very reasonable viewpoint.
And that's the kind of chilling effect that Google's actions this month are having on open discussion about our humanity and our society. I'm incredibly grateful to Google for hosting this blog here all these years for free.
I also appreciate their free search engine and their free email service, both the best in the world of what they do. I'm a huge Google fan. I really am.
And like Damore, I'm concerned that in an alarming number of cases lately, Google seems to be more afraid of some imagined public backlash against it than it is determined to do the right thing and welcome open dialogue.
Now That Google Has Fired James Damore, It's Time For Some Real Talk About Women In Tech Companies
2017-08-09T17:37:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Business|corporations|Feminism|gender politics|Libertarian|libertarian commentary|libertarian video|political correctness|SJW|
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)