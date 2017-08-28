Re: Game of Thrones Spoilers

1. Not every fan is going to be able to see the episode the night it comes out.
2. People checking their FB or Twitter feed might see anything I post, including spoilers about the episode.
3. The other fans want to enjoy every bit of the suspense that I got to enjoy when I watched the episode.
4. Even if a plot development may not be a total surprise, spoilers still KILL ALL suspense about that plot point.
4a. Even if you know something's probably going to happen, you don't know which episode you're going to get it in.
5. Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV shows ever, with so many really devoted fans like me...
6. So when I'm excited about something that happened in a new episode, I discuss it in private conversations on social media or in person with other people who I know have already seen the episode.
7. Not on a public feed that someone casually scrolling through might have their experience ruined a little.
8. If you're a good fan and really love the show, you should care about the other fans' experience too.
9. That small consideration for other people is a matter of basic decency.
It's the kind of world I want to live in.
If you agree, please smash that Like button!