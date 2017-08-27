The Humble Libertarian

Sunday, August 27, 2017

The Reason Why

The Reason Why
Is GOD
Made The Earth and The Sky


The World
Was Formless and Empty

It Was Dark
Over The Surface of The
DEEP




And The Ghost
Of GOD Was Flying Over The Waters


And GOD Said
let there be Light
and there was Light




GOD Saw that the Light
was Good and He Separated
The Light from The Darkness

GOD called the Light "Day"
the Darkness He called "Night."

And there was Evening
And there was Morning
The First Day



And GOD said

Let there be Air
between the Waters to
separate Water from Water

So GOD made the Air and
Separated the Water above It
from the Water under It


And there was Evening
And there was Morning
The Second Day


And GOD said

Let the Water under the Sky
Be gathered to one place and
Let there be Dry Earth

And there was


GOD called Dry Earth "Land"
and the Gathered Waters
He called "Seas"

And GOD saw
that it was Good

Then GOD said

Let the Land produce Plants
Plants that have Seeds


and Trees that have
Fruit with Seeds inside
All different kinds


And it happened
And GOD saw that it was good

And there was Evening
And there was Morning
The Third Day



(To be continued...)
