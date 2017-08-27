The Reason Why

Is GOD
Made The Earth and The Sky
The World
Was Formless and Empty
It Was Dark
Over The Surface of The
And The Ghost
Of GOD Was Flying Over The Waters
And GOD Said
let there be Light
and there was Light
GOD Saw that the Light
was Good and He Separated
The Light from The Darkness
GOD called the Light "Day"
the Darkness He called "Night."
And there was Morning
The First Day
And GOD said
Let there be Air
between the Waters to
separate Water from Water
So GOD made the Air and
Separated the Water above It
from the Water under It
And there was Morning
The Second Day
And GOD said
Let the Water under the Sky
Be gathered to one place and
Let there be Dry Earth
And there was
GOD called Dry Earth "Land"
and the Gathered Waters
He called "Seas"
And GOD saw
that it was Good
Then GOD said
Let the Land produce Plants
Plants that have Seeds
and Trees that have
Fruit with Seeds inside
All different kinds
And it happened
And GOD saw that it was good
And there was Morning
The Third Day
(To be continued...)
