This Is Not America

Remarking on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, Julian Assange tweeted a picture of it with the words, “The new face of America is eerily familiar.”
With all due respect to Mr. Assange for his advancement of truly relevant journalism in our era, what we all saw happen in Charlottsville, Virginia is not the new face of America.
A few hundred of these eccentric, openly racist, angry young men do not speak for or represent all of us.
They hardly speak for any of us at all.
The shock, disgust, and outrage at their racist and divisive message was nearly universal over the weekend.
On social media, America resoundingly thundered its disapproval of the racist alt-right groups, and its heartbreak and disbelief at the appalling murder of Heather Heyer by one of the demonstrators.
It’s hard for most of us to believe that in this day and age anybody can think the kind of things that these alt-right groups say...
