Monday, August 7, 2017
Top 100 Libertarian Websites and Blogs - The 2017 Update
Waaasssup everybody!
It's way past due for an update to the Top 100 Libertarian Websites and Blogs list I keep here.
So the following websites are officially chucked from the list:
InfoWars - For supporting Donald Trump and beating the war drum, even though he spoke out against Obama taking the U.S. to war. So who can call Alex Jones a libertarian now?
Alex Jones is basically a partisan Republican:
And for acting like a fool:
#NotABadLipReading
Though InfoWars does get some credit for publicizing Ron Paul's remarks about Trump ordering some people to shoot 59 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles at a military base in Syria.
Actual Footage of U.S. Tomahawk Cruise Missiles Launched at Syria from USS Porter April 6, 2017 TLAMs
Well back to the top blogs and websites list: There were several websites that are now dead or defunct. Sorry for letting it get this out of hand...
The Daily Paul (Defunct)
Revolution PAC (Defunct)
http://janhelfeld.com/ (defunct)
libertarian alliance blog (defunct?)
https://www.adamvstheman.com/ (defunct)
http://www.skepticallibertarian.com/ (defunct)
http://libertarianstandard.com/ (defunct)
http://jerrydoyle.com/ (defunct)
The Daily Anarchist (Defunct)
http://www.libertypulse.com/ (defunct)
https://spatialorientation.com/ (defunct)
Silver Circle Underground (defunct)
These had to go to make room for some other libertarian websites that belong on this list:
TheBlaze
Max Keiser
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/
http://ritholtz.com/
The New American
http://gregmankiw.blogspot.com/
We love ya. We'll miss ya, but you too gotta go to make room for some other libertarian websites that belong on this list:
http://www.mikechurch.com/
http://www.goldwaterinstitute.org/en/
http://www.acton.org/
http://www.ild.org.pe/
http://rlc.org/
These are being updated to new URLs. Same great libertarians. New place. Again, sorry to let this list fall into such dilapidation. But you're welcome for making it incredibly fresh and up to date as of August 2017:
Radley Balko has moved from HuffPo to WaPo
Glenn Greenwald (now at his own website, The Intercept)
Jack Hunter (now politics editor at Rare)
The Volokh Conspiracy is at WaPo
Check out the new and improved, entirely up-to-date list of the Top 100 Libertarian Websites and Blogs on the World Wide Web!
W. E. Messamore
