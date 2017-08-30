We Need Leadership: 7 NYPD Crisis Negotiations Techniques That Trump Should Use with North Korea

As tensions between the U.S. and North Korea rise, Donald Trump could show some real and effective leadership by consulting with some of his home city’s finest and most talented police officers: the NYPD Crisis Negotiations Team.
By employing their professional negotiation techniques, used to neutralize volatile situations with hostage takers, people trying to commit suicide, and other people who pose an immediate danger to themselves and others, Donald Trump could go down in history as a brilliant negotiator and a good president that made the world a safer place to live...
Please read the rest of my article which
has been graciously published
at The Jack News.
And someone tweet this at the POTUS.
Let's see if we can't save the world from a nuclear war with some New York know-how.