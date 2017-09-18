Monday, September 18, 2017
100 Motivational Quotes For Work That Will Turn You Into a Raging Whirlwind of Limitless Productivity
Good morning, you beautiful bastards! Hope you're planning on having an excellent week!
I am!
So I've taken the time to put together this list of extremely powerful motivational quotes for work and life, that will splash absolute jet fuel on your inner fire for this week if you take a few minutes and let them sink in.
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” -Thomas Edison
“Everything comes to him who hustles while he waits.” -Thomas Edison
“Time is really the only capital that any human being has and the thing that he can least afford to waste or lose.” -Thomas Edison
“Nearly every man who develops an idea works it up to the point where it looks impossible, and then he gets discouraged. That's not the place to become discouraged.” -Thomas Edison
“When you grow up you tend to get told that the world is the way it is and your life is just to live your life inside the world. Try not to bash into the walls too much. Try to have a nice family, have fun, save a little money.That's a very limited life. Life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact: Everything around you that you call life was made up by people that were no smarter than you and you can change it, you can influence it, you can build your own things that other people can use.” -Steve Jobs
“Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.”
-Warren Buffett
“It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things.” -Leonardo da Vinci
“As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well spent brings happy death.”
-Leonardo da Vinci
“Anyone who fights for the future, lives in it today.” -Ayn Rand
“Never leave that till tomorrow which you can do today. One today is worth two tomorrows.” -Ben Franklin
“Energy and persistence conquer all things.” -Ben Franklin
“Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time, for that is the stuff life is made of. Lost time is never found again.” -Ben Franklin
“Hope is not a strategy. Luck is not a factor. Fear is not an option.” -James Cameron
“The universe is like a giant bank vault lock, where the tumblers are constantly moving and once in a while the tumblers line up and you have to listen for the click. So you must be prepared in that moment to step through the door.” -James Cameron
“You've got to stay patient, stay in the moment, keep grinding...” -Tiger Woods
“As the seconds of our lives are ticking away, you have to realize that life needs to be an adventure. Why get up in the morning unless you’re going to have an adventure?”
-Hans Zimmer
“The means by which Julius Caesar defended himself against sickliness and headaches: tremendous marches, the most frugal way of life, uninterrupted sojourn in the open air, continuous exertion—these are, in general, the universal rules of preservation and protection against the extreme vulnerability of that subtle machine, working under the highest pressure, which we call genius.” -Friedrich Nietzsche, Twilight of the Idols
“I worked hard. Anyone who works as hard as I did can achieve the same results.”
-Johann Sebastian Bach
“People who are unable to motivate themselves must be content with mediocrity, no matter how impressive their other talents.” -Andrew Carnegie
“Think of yourself as on the threshold of unparalleled success. A whole, clear, glorious life lies before you. Achieve! Achieve!” -Andrew Carnegie
“The average person puts only 25% of his energy and ability into his work. The world takes off its hat to those who put in more than 50% of their capacity, and stands on its head for those few and far between souls who devote 100%.” -Andrew Carnegie
“A sunny disposition is worth more than fortune. Young people should know that it can be cultivated; that the mind like the body can be moved from the shade into sunshine.” -Andrew Carnegie
“All human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes.” -Andrew Carnegie
“I do not think that there is any other quality so essential to success of any kind as the quality of perseverance. It overcomes almost everything, even nature.” -John D. Rockefeller
“Almost every problem people face in their careers and other aspects of their lives – such as failed diets, marriages, and financial problems – are all the result of not taking enough action.” -Grant Cardone
“I suggest that you become obsessed about the things you want; otherwise, you are going to spend a lifetime being obsessed with making up excuses as to why you didn’t get the life you wanted.” -Grant Cardone
“Do people know you because of your unbelievable work ethic? If you can’t answer YES to that, you’re not gonna get into that top 10 percent.” -Grant Cardone
“If you aren’t where you want to be in life, you’ve got to work every minute and snatch up every opportunity.” -Grant Cardone
“Show up early, treat people with respect, and perform at the highest levels till the world can’t deny you.” -Grant Cardone
“I don't care half so much about making money as I do about making my point, and coming out ahead.” -Cornelius Vanderbilt
“Every one's got it in him, if he'll only make up his mind and stick at it. None of us is born with a stop-valve on his powers or with a set limit to his capacities. There's no limit possible to the expansion of each one of us.”
-Charles M Schwab
“Young men may enjoy dropping their work at five or six o'clock and slipping into a dress suit for an evening of pleasure; but the habit has certain drawbacks.” -Charles M Schwab
“Be friends with everybody. When you have friends you will know there is somebody who will stand by you. You know the old saying, that if you have a single enemy you will find him everywhere. It doesn't pay to make enemies. Lead the life that will make you kindly and friendly to every one about you, and you will be surprised what a happy life you will live.” -Charles M Schwab
“The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are… Go as far as you can see; when you get there, you'll be able to see farther.”
-J. P. Morgan
“No problem can be solved until it is reduced to some simple form. The changing of a vague difficulty into a specific, concrete form is a very essential element in thinking.”
-J. P. Morgan
“It's lack of faith that makes people afraid of meeting challenges, and I believed in myself. I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was. I figured that if I said it enough, I would convince the world that I really was the greatest.” -Muhammad Ali
“It's the repetition of affirmations that leads to belief. And once that belief becomes a deep conviction, things begin to happen.” -Muhammad Ali
“Don’t count the days; make the days count.” -Muhammad Ali
"You don't have to be great at something to start, but you have to start to be great at something." -Zig Ziglar
"You were born to win, but to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win." -Zig Ziglar
"Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will. Positive thinking will let you use the ability which you have, and that is awesome." -Zig Ziglar
"Being productive gives people a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment that loafing never can." -Zig Ziglar
"You were designed for accomplishment, engineered for success, and endowed with the seeds of greatness." -Zig Ziglar
“I think we're going to the moon because it's in the nature of the human being to face challenges. It's by the nature of his deep inner soul... we're required to do these things just as salmon swim upstream.” -Neil Armstrong
“Most people think it takes a long time to change. It doesn’t. Change is immediate! Instantaneous! It may take a long time to decide to change…but change happens in a heartbeat!” -Andy Andrews
“Most people fail at whatever they attempt because of an undecided heart. Should I? Should I not? Go forward? Go back? Success requires the emotional balance of a committed heart. When confronted with a challenge, the committed heart will search for a solution. The undecided heart searches for an escape.” -Andy Andrews
“One way to define wisdom is the ability to see, into the future, the consequences of your choices in the present. That ability can give you a completely different perspective on what the future might look like.”
-Andy Andrews
“There are generations yet unborn, whose very lives will be shifted and shaped by the moves you make and the actions you take.” -Andy Andrews
“Perhaps it sounds ridiculous, but the best thing that young filmmakers should do is to get hold of a camera and some film and make a movie of any kind at all.” -Stanley Kubrick
“Action is the foundational key to all success.” -Picasso
“Inspiration does exist, but it must find you working.” -Picasso
“Our goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act. There is no other route to success.” -Picasso
“Everybody has the same energy potential. The average person wastes his in a dozen little ways. I bring mine to bear on one thing only: my paintings, and everything else is sacrificed to it...myself included.” -Picasso
“I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.” -Michael Jordan
“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” -Michael Jordan
“I play to win, whether during practice or a real game. And I will not let anything get in the way of me and my competitive enthusiasm to win.” -Michael Jordan
“You wanna know what scares people? Success. When you don't make moves and when you don't climb up the ladder, everybody loves you because you're not competition.” -Nicki Minaj
“Your victory is right around the corner. Never give up.” -Nicki Minaj
“Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.”
-Oprah Winfrey
“You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.” -Oprah Winfrey
“Self-esteem comes from being able to define the world in your own terms and refusing to abide by the judgments of others.”
-Oprah Winfrey
“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.”
-Oprah Winfrey
“The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you're willing to work.” -Oprah Winfrey
“The true meaning of courage is to be afraid, and then, with your knees knocking and your heart racing, to step out anyway—even when that step makes sense to nobody but you. I know that’s not easy. But making a bold move is the only way to truly advance toward the grandest vision the universe has for you.” -Oprah Winfrey
“The choice to be excellent begins with aligning your thoughts and words with the intention to require more from yourself.” -Oprah Winfrey
“Desperation is a necessary ingredient to learning anything, or creating anything. Period. If you ain't desperate at some point, you ain't interesting.” -Jim Carrey
“If you aren't in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty, or back to pain and regret.” -Jim Carrey
“Life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them.” -Jim Carrey
“Genius is patience.” -Isaac Newton
“The thing I remember best about successful people I've met all through the years is their obvious delight in what they're doing and it seems to have very little to do with worldly success. They just love what they're doing, and they love it in front of others.”
-Fred Rogers
“It's not the honors and the prizes and the fancy outsides of life which ultimately nourish our souls. It's the knowing that we can be trusted, that we never have to fear the truth, that the bedrock of our very being is good stuff.” -Fred Rogers
“The only thing that I see that is distinctly different about me is I'm not afraid to die on a treadmill. I will not be outworked. You may be more talented than me. You might be smarter than me. And you may be better looking than me. But if we get on a treadmill together, you are going to get off first or I'm going to die. It's really that simple. I'm not going to be outworked.” -Will Smith
“I don't know what my calling is, but I want to be here for a bigger reason. I strive to be like the greatest people who have ever lived.” -Will Smith
“Smiling is the best way to face every problem, to crush every fear and to hide every pain.” -Will Smith
“99% is the same as zero. If you are gonna do 99, go ahead and stay home.” -Will Smith
“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” -Wayne Gretzky
“Procrastination is one of the most common and deadliest of diseases and its toll on success and happiness is heavy.”
-Wayne Gretzky
“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” -Walt Disney
“A person should set his goals as early as he can and devote all his energy and talent to getting there. With enough effort, he may achieve it. Or he may find something that is even more rewarding. But in the end, no matter what the outcome, he will know he has been alive.” -Walt Disney
“The American child is a highly intelligent human being — characteristically sensitive, humorous, open-minded, eager to learn, and has a strong sense of excitement, energy, and healthy curiosity about the world in which he lives. Lucky indeed is the grown-up who manages to carry these same characteristics into adult life. It usually makes for a happy and successful individual.” -Walt Disney
“Good business leaders create a vision, articulate the vision, passionately own the vision, and relentlessly drive it to completion.” -Jack Welch
"Change before you have to. An organization's ability to learn, and translate that learning into action rapidly, is the ultimate competitive advantage.” -Jack Welch
"You've got to eat while you dream. You've got to deliver on short-range commitments, while you develop a long-range strategy and vision and implement it. The success of doing both. Walking and chewing gum if you will. Getting it done in the short-range, and delivering a long-range plan, and executing on that.”
-Jack Welch
“You can look at the situation and feel victimized. Or you can look at it and be excited about conquering the challenges and opportunities it presents.” -Jack Welch
“The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it.” -Jordan Belfort
“Act as if! Act as if you're a wealthy man, rich already, and then you'll surely become rich. Act as if you have unmatched confidence and then people will surely have confidence in you. Act as if you have unmatched experience and then people will follow your advice. And act as if you are already a tremendous success, and as sure as I stand here today - you will become successful.” -Jordan Belfort
“When you live your life by poor standards, you inflict damage on everyone who crosses your path, especially those you love.”
-Jordan Belfort
“Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.” -Abraham Lincoln
“Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.”
-Abraham Lincoln
“You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.”
-Abraham Lincoln
“You can have anything you want if you want it badly enough. You can be anything you want to be, do anything you set out to accomplish if you hold to that desire with singleness of purpose.” -Abraham Lincoln
“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” -Henry Ford
“Vision without execution is just hallucination.” -Henry Ford
“It has been my observation that most people get ahead during the time that others waste.” -Henry Ford
“Nothing is particularly hard if you divide it into small jobs.” -Henry Ford
“One of the greatest discoveries a person makes, one of their great surprises, is to find they can do what they were afraid they couldn't do.” -Henry Ford
“If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always got.” -Henry Ford
“To do more for the world than the world does for you - that is success.” -Henry Ford
“To see a thing clearly in the mind makes it begin to take form.” -Henry Ford
"Extraordinary benefits accrue to the tiny minority of people who are able to push just a tiny bit longer than most." -Seth Godin
100 Motivational Quotes For Work That Will Turn You Into a Raging Whirlwind of Limitless Productivity
2017-09-18T11:48:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
