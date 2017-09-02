A Correction

Now if I seem annoyed, it's because I am.
Matt Lewis and The Daily Beast run a headline that there's an insidious connection between libertarianism and the Alt Right...
Accuses libertarianism of attracting racist kooks...
And then blathers on about nothing with no basis at all to back up his very serious and defamatory claims about libertarianism.
And who's calling him out on it?
Not even libertarians are calling him out for this!
Just me.
Well Jay over at PersonalLiberty.com pointed out in a comment that the good folks at Personal Liberty covered the issue and fought back against this smear attack as well.
Thanks for bringing that to my attention!
I say, it's a good one too! Sam's use of SPLC quotes and the same reasoning in Matt Lewis' smear piece shows that Democrats have themselves a really bad Nazi problem!
Again, thanks, Jay for pointing this out to me.
I was so frustrated with the complete lack of or total milquetoast libertarian responses to this garbage.