Barack Obama Goes From White House to Wall Street Seamlessly

And just get a look at this typical mainstream media treatment of the story from Bloomberg (you know, that one Wall Street guy's news site):
Bloomberg Businessweek reports:
"Hillary Clinton says she made a mistake when she gave speeches on Wall Street after leaving government. Taking money from banks, she writes in her new memoir, created the impression she was in their pocket."
Well- yeah.
But not just that she gave speeches. It was what she said in those speeches:
"In private paid speeches to financial firms and interest groups before she declared her candidacy, the Democratic presidential nominee comes off as a knowing insider, willing to cut backroom deals, embrace open trade and grant Wall Street a central role in crafting financial regulations, according to excerpts obtained last week through hacked campaign emails provided to WikiLeaks."
She said things like:
