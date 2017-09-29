The Humble Libertarian

Friday, September 29, 2017

Barack Obama Goes From White House to Wall Street Seamlessly


And just get a look at this typical mainstream media treatment of the story from Bloomberg (you know, that one Wall Street guy's news site):

Bloomberg Businessweek reports:

"Hillary Clinton says she made a mistake when she gave speeches on Wall Street after leaving government. Taking money from banks, she writes in her new memoir, created the impression she was in their pocket."

Well- yeah.

But not just that she gave speeches. It was what she said in those speeches:

"In private paid speeches to financial firms and interest groups before she declared her candidacy, the Democratic presidential nominee comes off as a knowing insider, willing to cut backroom deals, embrace open trade and grant Wall Street a central role in crafting financial regulations, according to excerpts obtained last week through hacked campaign emails provided to WikiLeaks."

She said things like:

