Monday, September 4, 2017

#MusicMonday - Black Sabbath's War Pigs Meticulously Synced to SpongeBob SquarePants




If you're having trouble maintaining a gloomy mood this Labor Day morning, there's this:


The bloody Washington regime continues to try to start a fight with North Korea instead of actually looking out for Americans and the world by working to keep things calm.

If you're having trouble maintaining a happy mood because of that, there's this:



If you want to be knowledgeable about North Korea and completely understand what's happening over there, please read this: The Latest News on North Korea from a Libertarian Perspective.

