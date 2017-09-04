MusicMonday - Black Sabbath's War Pigs Meticulously Synced to SpongeBob SquarePants

If you're having trouble maintaining a gloomy mood this Labor Day morning, there's this:
North Korea's Kim Jong Un is "begging for war," US ambassador Haley says at emergency UN Security Council meeting https://t.co/hvNF1B0iMo pic.twitter.com/AXlXNHV2Uk— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 4, 2017
The bloody Washington regime continues to try to start a fight with North Korea instead of actually looking out for Americans and the world by working to keep things calm.
If you're having trouble maintaining a happy mood because of that, there's this:
