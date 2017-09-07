The Humble Libertarian

Thursday, September 7, 2017

Rand Paul on Tax Reform: Everybody Should Get a Tax Cut


Paul argues that trying to craft a revenue neutral tax reform means that some Americans will get tax cuts, but other Americans will see their taxes go up to pay for it, and that those with the least influence in the political process will be the ones who see their taxes go up...

Read all about Senator Rand Paul's tax reform plan called "The Flat and Fair Tax," in my most recent article at The Independent Voter Network.
