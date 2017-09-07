Thursday, September 7, 2017
Rand Paul on Tax Reform: Everybody Should Get a Tax Cut
Paul argues that trying to craft a revenue neutral tax reform means that some Americans will get tax cuts, but other Americans will see their taxes go up to pay for it, and that those with the least influence in the political process will be the ones who see their taxes go up...
Read all about Senator Rand Paul's tax reform plan called "The Flat and Fair Tax," in my most recent article at The Independent Voter Network.
Rand Paul on Tax Reform: Everybody Should Get a Tax Cut
2017-09-07T11:52:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Fiscal Policy|Libertarian|libertarian commentary|Libertarian News|libertarian politicians|Libertarian Solutions|Libertarians|rand paul|Taxes|The U.S. Congress|
Read more Humble Libertarian articles...
Donald Trump Has Crossed The Line
From Entertaining to Dangerously
Out of Touch for Someone in His Position
Libertarianism, The Alt Right, and The Real Racists in Politics
An Open Letter to The White Supremacists
How to Stop a Blood Feud
Is The Eclipse A Message From God?
Capitalism's Characteristics: Why Capitalism Is Good
Law Professor: Congress Must Act On Sexbot Industry
Latest News on North Korea, a Libertarian Perspective
The Reason Why
From Entertaining to Dangerously
Out of Touch for Someone in His Position
Libertarianism, The Alt Right, and The Real Racists in Politics
An Open Letter to The White Supremacists
How to Stop a Blood Feud
Is The Eclipse A Message From God?
Capitalism's Characteristics: Why Capitalism Is Good
Law Professor: Congress Must Act On Sexbot Industry
Latest News on North Korea, a Libertarian Perspective
The Reason Why