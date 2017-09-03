Thoughts on The Flood

What does not kill you makes you stronger.
A flood is a baptism.
What's a baptism?
It's a death and a rebirth.
You go down into the water.
And rise up out of it again.
Whatever you leave in the water drowns.
Whatever comes out of the water is born again.
When you wake up in the middle of the night and your house is flooding, you have to decide what you're going to save, under pressure, in a very short amount of time,
while you and your family are in danger.
Like Noah, you get your kids and your animals together and figure out how to get them out of there alive.
As you watch water pouring into your house and covering your floor, you get hit hard with a powerful, instant, and totalizing sense of what's important and what isn't.
You can't hang on to very much while trying to escape a flood in a hurry, so you have to let go of almost everything.
The flood washes everything way, except what is most important.
Because I have taken a lot of time since last Fall to sort my mind out and prepare myself for a special purpose, I was able to easily experience an instant transformation during this flood without any struggle or resistance.
I left a lot of things I have been hanging onto for the flood to wash away with all my junk.
I would not have chosen for this flood to happen to us, but I am grateful to have been in the waters and safely come out of them.
I have a strange feeling that this was meant to be, which I don't believe to be literally true, but I will keep everything good and useful the feeling gives me, namely a sense of manifest destiny and a will to power.
