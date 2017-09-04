Monday, September 4, 2017
Trump and DACA
This is not a partisan tirade.
I did not vote for Clinton or Obama either time.
So I am not just reflexively criticizing Donald Trump for this because he's Trump and has an R next to his name.
In one sentence:
None of this is any of the federal government's business.
Both DACA and the repeal of DACA are examples of big government run amok.
If I want to hire someone, that's their work permit. They are now permitted to work for me. It's my business.
Because I am paying them to and I give them permission to. It's my money to pay them. And it's my business to decide.
We don't need any extra permission from anyone else. We're grown ups. We can decide.
It doesn't matter where that person was born either. That's one of the stupidest things I've ever heard.
Why should the place someone was born make them have any less rights than anyone else? We're all people.
Do conservatives think God cares where a person was born? Do the birds and the beasts know about borders?
The truth is that treating human beings differently based on an imaginary line on the ground is one of our worst sins.
It's dehumanizing and it's wrong. It's abusive and tyrannical. It's a form of apartheid.
This is not a new or radical position. It's the settled wisdom and conclusion of our ancestors taken seriously.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights...
If I want to pay someone to do a job, and they want to work for me, that is our business, not Washington's.
Doesn't matter where they were born. That is an A and B conversation. Washington needs to C it's way out.
If I want to accept someone's rent payment to let them live in my apartment complex, that is our business, not Washington's.
Doesn't matter where they were born. That is an A and B conversation. Washington needs to C it's way out.
If I want to sell someone a car, food, insurance, and they want to buy it, that is our business, not Washington's.
Doesn't matter where they were born. That is an A and B conversation. Washington needs to C it's way out.
Fuck a work permit. I'll take a shit on work permits.
