Even Lindsey Graham Is Ready to Call an End to The Global War on Terror

|Four American soldiers died in an ambush fighting
in Nigeria's civil war on October 4, 2017.
Most Americans didn't even know the U.S. military
was in Nigeria, including top U.S. Senators!
"The war is now morphing. It's going to places we haven't heard of before..."
"I didn’t know there was 1,000 troops in Niger. This is an endless war without boundaries and no limitation on time and geography. You’ve got to tell us more and he [McCain] is right to say that."
Does that sound like something John McCain would call Ron Paul a wacko bird for saying, or something Lindsey Graham and John McCain would say??
Well it's Lindsey Graham and John McCain who said that this Sunday. Not even for partisan points. Not like it's a Democrat in the White House.
What do you do when even the staunchest war hawks are war weary?
It gives me hope.
#BringAmericaHome
#antiwar #libertarian #wackobird