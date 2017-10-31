Happy Halloween! 10 Very Scary Facts About The U.S. Government

|"I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."
1. The scariest thing about the U.S. federal government is that over the last 75 years, it has spent almost $10 trillion to build an estimated 70,000 nuclear bombs.
This is enough destructive power to completely annihilate all of human civilization.
The fact that these nightmare weapons, these hateful bombs even exist is absolutely terrifying, an ever present looming shadow over all of us.
2. Many of these nuclear bombs are mounted to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) which can fly around the world to deliver an insanely powerful and deadly nuclear explosion. America and Russia have these ICBMs aimed at each other, locked and loaded, and ready to launch within minutes' notice.
3. "ICBMs actually increase the threat of nuclear war because they basically require an itchy trigger finger. To survive an attack, ICBMs must be launched within seconds, minutes at most, leaving little time to verify a false warning." This is how we've been living for decades. Most of us have put this out of mind and don't think about it every day, but it is an every day reality.
4. At the height of Cold War tensions in 1981, with a Russian sub approaching closer than usual to U.S. shores as Ronald Reagan lay on the operating table for surgeons to remove the bullet from John Hinckley's assassination attempt, there was total confusion over the nuclear briefcase and who was the correct person in the line of presidential succession to be responsible for it. (Then Vice President George Bush Sr. was in the air on a plane while these events unfolded.)
5. The government has had a number of accidents with these insanely powerful nuclear weapons:
"Weapons accidentally dropped by the United States include incidents near Atlantic City, New Jersey (1957), Savannah, Georgia (1958) (see Tybee Bomb), Goldsboro, North Carolina (1961) (see 1961 Goldsboro B-52 crash), off the coast of Okinawa (1965), in the sea near Palomares, Spain (1966, see 1966 Palomares B-52 crash), and near Thule Air Base, Greenland (1968) (see 1968 Thule Air Base B-52 crash). In some of these cases (such as Palomares), the explosive system of the fission weapon discharged, but did not trigger a nuclear chain reaction (safety features prevent this from easily happening), but did disperse hazardous nuclear materials across wide areas, necessitating expensive cleanup endeavors."
6. According to the Brookings Institution there are eleven U.S. nuclear bombs that have been lost and never recovered. They are unaccounted for to this very day. Here are the stories of eight of them. If thinking about that doesn't give you a chill...
7. The U.S. government's nuclear weapons facilities are terrifyingly vulnerable to attack:
"In 1972 three hijackers took control of a domestic passenger flight along the east coast of the U.S. and threatened to crash the plane into a U.S. nuclear weapons plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The plane got as close as 8,000 feet above the site before the hijackers’ demands were met."
8. "Various acts of civil disobedience since 1980 by the peace group Plowshares have shown how nuclear weapons facilities can be penetrated, and the group's actions represent extraordinary breaches of security at nuclear weapons plants in the United States. The National Nuclear Security Administration has acknowledged the seriousness of the 2012 Plowshares action. Non-proliferation policy experts have questioned 'the use of private contractors to provide security at facilities that manufacture and store the government's most dangerous military material.'"
So basically a dozen or so Christian hippies with no major funding, resources, government backing, special forces training, or military experience have shown how poorly protected the government's nuclear weapons facilities are and how easy they are to breach. Shit.
9. With that in mind: "Nuclear weapons materials on the black market are a global concern, and there is concern about the possible detonation of a small, crude nuclear weapon by a militant group in a major city, with significant loss of life and property."
Every couple years now we have mass murderers in the U.S. who show their total disregard for human life. What happens when we have played Russian roulette with the existence of these nightmare weapons long enough and one of these kinds of people ends up in a position to launch or detonate a nuclear weapon?
10. In 2014 a USAF investigation found eleven U.S. officers responsible for launching the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Arsenal were using illegal recreational drugs and thirty four had been cheating on their monthly proficiency tests.
So several of the government's employees with the power to cause a catastrophic nuclear event that could kill anywhere from thousands to millions of people were found to be dishonest, incompetent, and high on illegal recreational drugs while responsible for nuclear missiles! If that's not enough to give you nightmares, I don't know what is. And it's not a horror movie.
It's your horror reality.
And now for your moment of Zen:
J. Robert Oppenheimer speaks the day after witnessing the first ever nuclear bomb explosion by the U.S. government:
I want to help the world pay attention to what the rest of the culture and media wants to hide from your eyes. Please pay attention with me by Liking my Facebook page to get these kind of reports in your news feed.
As Thomas Jefferson once said:
"The price of liberty is SMASH THAT MOTHERFUCKING LIKE BUTTON!"