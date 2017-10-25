"She" - The Relentess Gendering of Sexual Assault Victims as Female

On The Heritage Foundation's Daily Signal, Amy Swearer writes:
"There is a time and place to address genuine concerns about the left’s war on manhood, the horrible lack of due process for college students accused of sexual misconduct, and the unfortunate but very true fact that sometimes lives are ruined over false allegations.
Whatever that time is, and wherever that place may be, it is not when a person is telling you she was a victim of assault. That will never be the right time or place to raise those concerns. When someone confides in you about an event so life-altering and full of heart-rending pain, you do one thing. Only one thing.
You listen."
"she"
"Whatever that time is, and wherever that place may be, it is not when a person is telling you *she* was a victim of assault."
I know men who have been sexually assaulted. Yet Amy continues to gender the victims of sexual assault as female- just like the meme she discusses.
But more males are sexually assaulted in America than females.
(Stats from CDC, FBI, & BJS linked below.)
So if there was ever a time to bring up sexism against men in America...
When would be more appropriate than during a public awareness campaign about sexual assault that left male victims out?
A campaign that is phrased in such a way that shows most people are apparently incapable of even forming the thought that men (and boys) are sexually assaulted too?
Clearly the women who re-posted Alyssa Milano's meme and anybody who didn't notice that it left out men need a better "sense of the magnitude of the problem."
Even as the meme they shared purports to enlighten our ignorance of the "magnitude of the problem" of sexual assault.
While excluding *half* of the victims of the problem because they're not women???
Well if I have a speck of sawdust in my eye, here's what the telephone pole in your eye has kept you from seeing:
CDC Rape Numbers
When Men Are Raped: A new study reveals that men are often the victims of sexual assault, and women are often the perpetrators.
More men are raped in the US than women, figures on prison assaults reveal
(The telephone pole is misandry, btw.
It's real, and it's obviously worse than misogyny in America.)
I know men who have been sexually assaulted.
The horror and evil of your assault does not matter more than the horror and evil of the sexual assaults that happened to them because they are not women.
And it does not mean I should keep my mouth shut and wait a month to point out your words are keeping those sexual assaults invisible in a campaign purporting to raise awareness.
I have been ceaselessly amazed at the unwillingness to admit this is a problem with the #MeToo campaign.
You left the men out. Just admit it.
You left the men out because you didn't know.
And why doesn't that bother you?
You clearly don't have a sense of the magnitude of the problem.
And if you keep telling people who are saying this to be quiet, then you don't really want a sense of the magnitude of the problem.
Which makes me think you might be sexist and callous toward men.
