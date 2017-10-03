Tuesday, October 3, 2017
STOP politicizing the Las Vegas shooting, you fucking vultures!
A crowd full of happy people was turned into a horrific, nightmare killing field by an evil maniac.
And with blood still drying on the bodies, politicians and political fetishists on social media just climbed on top of the dead's still warm bodies to use them as a soap box to push a political agenda, while having the nerve to say we must set aside politics.
What words are strong enough to describe their appalling lack of sensitivity, their disgusting tactlessness, their vicious appropriation of so many families' and communities' terrible personal tragedy to pursue a political goal?
These vultures pulled the same disgusting shit when children were murdered at Sandy Hook. They shamelessly abuse the public's sadness and good will for these hurting, grieving people and their dead to plow forward with their political goals.
They're trying to prevent another one...
I hear some of you say.
But the notion that a pure evil, mass murderer like this, with no regard at all for human life, would have any regard for gun control laws, is a viciously absurd fantasy, not a serious basis for making public policy.
The brazen, appalling unseriousness of this rationalization is on full display in Hillary Clinton's tweet about silencers. A gun suppressor hardly quiets the sound of a firearm discharging. Go watch it on YouTube. It does not make a gun do that very soft whistle sound like in the movies.
Clinton clearly has no idea what she's talking about here. She's just tweeting the first thing that pops into her mind, not seriously discussing an issue with specific knowledge of the facts about it. So how is she any better than Donald Trump again?
What they're really doing...
Is trying to harness the anger at this maniacal killer, and channel it at their political enemies, and blame all the people on one side of the partisan divide for something they are not responsible for and that they did not do, for the actions of this evil hater of human kind, who wanted to make sure we all knew just how much he disregards human life.
We are not all like that! Almost none of us are like that! And we should not have to give up our freedom to own guns because somebody else might use them for evil. Somebody else who will readily ignore the restrictions placed on the rest of us anyways. He already doesn't give a damn about what the rest of us think.
But someone has to do something...
I hear some of you say.
Listen to you "liberals."
Who has to do something? The fucking government? You want them to restrict our use of guns? Why don't they put some restrictions on themselves first? Because there are currently no restrictions whatsoever on what they can do, and what kind of fire power they can have, and how they can use it. Hey remember #BlackLiveMatter or #TakeAKnee or are those hashtags so last week for you? Do you remember anything?
How many civilians has the government killed in America? And how many of the shooters saw exactly zero jail time because they were wearing a blue costume with a shiny gold badge? I am not making this statistic up, you can fact check me:
You are more likely to be killed by a police officer in America than by a terrorist. And you have always been more likely to be killed by your own government than a foreign government, a terrorist, or a criminal. Don't be forgetting about that in a conversation about ending gun violence.
Since when does being liberal mean being gullible and easily manipulated?
This is what totalitarian governments do. You know that, right? This is their modus operandi. When a crisis happens, they manipulate the public's emotions about it to create a more regimented, tightly controlled society under their grasp.
They also take every chance they get to even incrementally disarm their civilian populace.
Just THINK
...about what you're really calling for with more gun restrictions.
You're not really calling for a ban on guns. You are lending yourself to tilt the world slightly more in the direction of a future in which Donald Trump HAS ALL THE GUNS and the rest of us don't. Do you really want that?
REAL Liberals Should OPPOSE Gun Control
And here's why:
In response to a random act of violence by an evil person, if we call for gun control or even a "ban" on guns, we are aligning ourselves with those we call on to ban guns, the government- a centuries-long maelstrom of institutionalized, ongoing violence and evil on a massive scale.
And I put "ban" in scare quotes above because guns won't be banned. Our own government that uses guns to end black lives, that made the equivalent of 20,000 Las Vegas shootings happen in Iraq over ten years, that arms violent, evil men in other countries every day... will not give up their guns.
And they can NOT be trusted to use them for good, especially with a disarmed civilian populace.
The last 100 years of history bear witness to that, in which you were more likely to be killed by your own government than by a foreign one or by a criminal your government says that it exists to protect you from.
Yes, we're outmatched, but if the civilian population has some teeth, it is enough to check their power.
In America we've never lived in a country with a disarmed civilian populace, so we don't know what could happen, or how much worse it could be.
We have every reason to expect the worst because all the worst, most violence has always been perpetrated by the government. Ours is not at all an exception.
Ours specifically hasn't been as bad as China's or Russia's, but it's been worse than Germany's in the number of civilians it has murdered in the last 100 years worldwide.
So don't be thinking it'll turn out the way you hope if we fundamentally reorder the entire balance of power in our society to stop these terrible tragedies, that are luckily the very rare exception to the normal course of life in America.
