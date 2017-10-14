Saturday, October 14, 2017
"You're weird"
Well so are you.
Everything's weird.
Except the things that aren't.
Because we understand them.
Because they're on our map of the world.
And you would want things to be weird.
Instead of all exactly like your map.
Because then you would be living in a map.
Instead of reality.
It would be weird if nothing was weird.
Very weird.
Often we're delighted by something weird.
Though of course not always.
So long as it's harmless to others.
So long as it's not threatening.
So long as it doesn't stand in the way,
Of you being weird your own way,
Let it be weird.
And don't make anyone suffer over it.
You're weird too.
You're so weird.
Everything is so weird.
Weird doesn't even look like a real word anymore.
Weird.
"You're weird"
2017-10-14T16:24:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
