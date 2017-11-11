The Humble Libertarian

Saturday, November 11, 2017

All This Sunlight On Sexual Abuse Is Definitely A Good Thing...


I think there is really good stuff going on this year with people speaking up against powerful men who have used it to get away with abusing others.

I think a frank discussion of human sexuality is sorely needed in our culture. (Can't wait for us to start getting more comfortable openly discussing the *good* aspects of it on social media too.)

I say it's definitely a positive social movement!

But anything that's not right about some aspect of this social movement, we should not shy away from discussing it.

Especially if we care about this and want it to succeed.
