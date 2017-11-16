In The 1970s Hillary Clinton Helped Get A More Lenient Sentence for a 41yo Man She Knew Raped a 12yo Girl

Have we all been asleep???
This was publicly available information during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The recorded interview in which Hillary tells all about this incredibly sordid thing she did, was uncovered and published in 2014.
But it was never widely addressed by the media and voters two years later.
Most people are probably still unaware of this strange and unseemly fact today.
Here's what happened:
"In 1975, the same year she married Bill, Hillary Clinton agreed to serve as the court-appointed attorney for Thomas Alfred Taylor, a 41-year-old accused of raping the child after luring her into a car.
The recordings, which date from 1983-1987 and have never before been reported, include Clinton's suggestion that she knew Taylor was guilty at the time. She says she used a legal technicality to plead her client, who faced 30 years to life in prison, down to a lesser charge."
On the tape Hillary Clinton actually laughs with veteran Arkansas journalist Roy Reed about knowing the man was guilty!
When the tape emerged in 2014, very few media companies picked it up. One Daily Beast journalist was amazed by the tape:
"It’s hardly unusual for a criminal trial lawyer to gossip about a courtroom triumph on behalf of a less than admirable client, often with gallows humor and over drinks after a hard day’s work.
But it’s highly unusual for a lawyer to boast and laugh about such a circumstance in an on-the-record interview with a journalist—and pretty much jaw-dropping when the lawyer is Hillary Rodham Clinton."
The recording is especially striking today, because this rapist's M.O. --luring young girls into his automobile, plying them with alcohol-- is eerily similar to Judge Roy Moore's.
The part that Hillary laughs about in the tape, was knowing that the 41-year-old man was guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl.
"He took a lie detector test. I had him take a polygraph, which he passed, which forever destroyed my faith in polygraphs [laughter]."
And it's something much worse than "a courtroom triumph on behalf of a less than admirable client."
Because she also says in the recorded interview, that she voluntarily took on this man's case as a favor to another lawyer.
So no one can argue she was just doing her job. She made the choice to represent a man who she was sure raped a 12-year-old girl.
And she used legal technicalities to reduce his sentence from as much as 30 years...
To just 10 months behind bars, then free again to menace more young girls.
This was your champion of women and feminism in America.
This is the completely and utterly fake sham that is U.S. politics.
And it takes on new meaning as Roy Moore faces intense media and public scrutiny for accusations that he molested and sexually assaulted high school girls in the 1970s.
If Roy Moore had been prosecuted for these accusations in Arkansas in the 1970s, Hillary Clinton might have defended him.
And would have unscrupulously used any legal technicality she could to get him a reduced sentence.
And put him back on the streets where he could endanger more young girls.
This should give Democrats serious pause to consider what they've done by supporting Hillary so uncritically.
Those who exalt themselves will be humbled. 2017 is making that prediction quite accurate.
And those who humble themselves will be exalted. Please for the love of good and truth, please humble yourselves.
66 million of you thought you knew what you were talking about when you vocally supported Hillary, some in frenzied tones of moral ascendancy.
Couldn't have even imagined the possibility that you were wrong.
Anyone who's sick to their stomachs now please share this post. It's time to wake up.
We can do better.
And please LIKE my Facebook page:
And please FOLLOW me on Twitter: