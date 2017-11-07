The Humble Libertarian

Mind your business.



Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Libertarian Meaning of the Don't Tread on Me Gadsden Flag and Symbolism of the Snake for the Founding Fathers

Vlog in which I explain the meaning and history of the libertarian Don't Tread on Me flag (or Gadsden Flag), and the symbolism of the snake to the American Founding Fathers.



Posted by