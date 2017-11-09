Louis CK's Trial By Social Media

As soon as the *accusations* were published, droves of people took to social media to issue their snap judgement of his guilt.
His movie premiere was cancelled just before the New York Times article went live.
It is clear that all it takes is an accusation- not a clear case of guilt- to assassinate someone's reputation and career.
And whether or not these particular accusations against Louis CK are true...
This phenomenon is something we should be aware of and discuss carefully.
That instant rush to judgement at the drop of an accusation is something that we should be concerned about.
Because it's not right. It's totally unfair to someone who's been accused.
Sure the presumption of innocence is more important for a court of law with the power to impose prison time.
But that doesn't mean it's not important for you too, unless you are just interested in vicious gossip, and not truth or justice.
Truth about real people who are affected by what you say about them.
If it continues to happen like this it will tarnish this amazing social movement of victims speaking up about abuse and harassment.
And could even make it harder for future victims to be heard in a backlash against the kangaroo court of social media.
So let's carefully consider this case:
Five accusers.
#1 and #2:
|The attention's nice isn't it?
In 2002, a Chicago comedy duo, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, landed their big break: a chance to perform at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colo. When Louis C.K. invited them to hang out in his hotel room for a nightcap after their late-night show, they did not think twice...
As soon as they sat down in his room, still wrapped in their winter jackets and hats, Louis C.K. asked if he could take out his penis, the women said.
They thought it was a joke and laughed it off. “And then he really did it,” Ms. Goodman said in an interview with The New York Times. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”
When Gawker reported this story back in 2012 (from the rumor mill, not from direct statements by the ladies as the New York Times report does) though, it says "the women gave a facetious thumbs up."
It's a detail that didn't make it into the New York Times report. If that's true, then this is a very murky accusation of misconduct.
He invites them to his hotel room. They offer him some weed (according to Gawker).
He asks verbally if he can do something sexual with them, which is what a militant feminist would say is the only acceptable overture to a sexual interaction.
And they laugh and give him a thumbs up.
So he does it. What's the problem here?
What's that annoying as shit thing that progressives won't stop saying lately?
Oh yes...
#3:
In 2003, Abby Schachner called Louis C.K. to invite him to one of her shows, and during the phone conversation, she said, she could hear him masturbating as they spoke.
Oh really? What does that sound like? Heavy breathing? Before we start comparing him to Bill Cosby (which is actually what the fuck people are doing on social media right now) can we get some more details about this?
Is it possible that self-described Cinnabon addict Louis CK might have been breathing heavily as he was walking up a flight of stairs while on the phone?
Did she actually hear the "FAP FAP FAP FAP" sound of the fleshy part of the side of Louis's hand slapping into his crotch as he furiously masturbated on the phone with her?
Look if Abby has anything better than that, she definitely should have, and probably would have shared it with the NYT.
But this is like, some stupid shit.
If I ever suspect someone's masturbating while on the phone with me from some estoric audio cues, I can say I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt instead of taking them to task for it in the New York Times.
If I was sure enough that they were masturbating to tell on them to the media, I would just have ask them about it point blank during the phone call: "What the fuck, dude, are you masturbating?"
#4.
Another comedian, Rebecca Corry, said that while she was appearing with Louis C.K. on a television pilot in 2005, he asked if he could masturbate in front of her. She declined.
Okay listen here mother fuckers:
You CANNOT get mad about this.
He asked her if she wanted to do something sexual, respecting her choice and bodily autonomy, and she said no.
End of story? Seriously? This is your "sexual misconduct" scoop, NYT?
Link's still at the top of this post if you want to check. That's all they've got.
There's no scandal here.
At most this is just some embarrassing celebrity gossip. Put that shit on TMZ next to Amy Weber's ass next time.
(Not saying there's anything embarrassing about that ass though girl.)
By the way, this is what the militant feminists are saying you're supposed to do if you want to do anything sexual with someone.
You verbally ask if it's okay to put your dick in his/her butt, or in your hand while he/she watches, or whatever.
Some are saying it's the only way to have consenting sexual interactions.
Some are even saying you have to keep re-asking every ten minutes during a sexual encounter and getting a verbal affirmative response, or it's rape.
|Thanks Walgreens, got anything for brain damage?
Feminists sound like they're just heaps of fun to have sex with don't they?
|Good God this is really mean lol
But yeah, blonde's fine.
#5.
Ms. [Rebecca] Corry, a comedian, writer and actress, has long felt haunted by her run-in with Louis C.K. In 2005, she was working as a performer and producer on a television pilot — a big step in her career — when Louis C.K., a guest star, approached her as she was walking to the set. “He leaned close to my face and said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yes,’” Ms. Corry said in a written statement to The New York Times. “He asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me.” Stunned and angry, Ms. Corry said she declined, and pointed out that he had a daughter and a pregnant wife. “His face got red,” she recalled, “and he told me he had issues.”
|Here you go...
Insert everything you just read about #4 here.
He asked. She said no. End of story.
Great work on Harvey Weinstein, NYT. You helped take down a monster.
But for this, I think somebody could fairly accuse you of masturbating in public.
Seriously readers. Let's get this under control before it goes too far.
The New York Times is calling these women victims.
People are talking about Louis CK like he's a rapist.
There are several versions of this going around that this VICE columnist tweeted:
Louis CK— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 9, 2017
Roy Price
Roy Moore
Bill Cosby
Brett Ratner
Jeremy Piven
Kevin Spacey
Charlie Sheen
Mark Halperin
James Toback
Steven Seagal
Dustin Hoffman
Jeffrey Tambour
Harvey Weinstein
Being famous doesn't make you a good person.
This is a PURGE, and it's HEALTHY.
I mostly like this.
There is a purge going on and it is healthy.
People in positions of power are not going to be able to get away with what they used to.
I think that's fantastic.
And yes being famous doesn't make you a good person.
Conservatives have been saying that about Hollywood actors for decades now.
And libertarians have been saying that about politicians.
BUT...
Grouping Louis in with people accused of sexually assaulting kids, and drugging and raping women, is egregiously wrong.
The man asked five women if he could masturbate for them and got rejected.
It's not even close to the same thing as what Cosby, and Weinstein, and Sheen, and Spacey, and Moore are accused of.
Doing this is not going to be good for our society. It is not okay to blur these lines.
It's not going to be good for or fair to men. And it's not going to be good for actual victims of actual sexual assaults.
I caught a lot of flak for criticizing the meme that Alyssa Milano circulated with the #MeToo hash tag for blurring the lines in an already complicated and very serious issue.
People thought I was out of line, but it looks like I called it exactly right.
This columnist at The Intercept and commentator for The Young Turks, and thousands of likers and re-tweeters aren't even informed about the very serious claims they're making about other people:
What we are too often missing here is what these men (Weinstein, Trump, Spacey, Roy Moore, Louis CK, etc.) did was not just wrong or inappropriate, SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ILLEGAL.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 9, 2017
These men broke the law. Most can and should still be charged.
Louis CK is not even accused of sexually assaulting anybody.
He hasn't been accused of anything illegal.
He asked three women who said no and two women who said sure if he could show them his penis.
Check out all the likes and retweets of this turd from the aptly named witchqueen of arkham's mental asshole:
I can't help but wonder how many of the men I know who are condemning Spacey and Louis CK have raped a woman, harassed a woman, hit a woman, "misread" a woman. Time for all y'all to look inward. Time to confront yourself.— witchqueen of arkham (@voidember) November 9, 2017
What a hysterical, sexist, men-hating take on this, that so many people approved of.
She's just taking a shit on anybody with a Y-chromosome.
She wants to group all men in with the men on the list the VICE columnist tweeted above.
It's like the same way you're racist and a bigot if you say this kind of shit about all Muslims after a terrorist attack by a Muslim.
You're a sexist and a bigot if you say this about all men after a man has been accused of sexual assault.
In their report, the New York Times says:
Even amid the current burst of sexual misconduct accusations against powerful men, the stories about Louis C.K. stand out because he has so few equals in comedy.
But really, the stories about Louis CK stand out from the rest because he didn't rape anybody, he didn't grope anybody, he didn't threaten anybody, he didn't drug anybody, he didn't force himself on anybody, and he didn't try to hook up with an eight grader.
The difference is kind of an important one to recognize.
You do not want the word rapist to end up being the man-hating feminists' N-word for any man.
Or you're going to end up creating a culture that is nasty and sexist to millions of good men while trivializing rape and child sexual abuse.
