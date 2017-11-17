Taxation Is Theft and Democracy Is One of The Biggest Scams Ever Perpetuated on Mankind

A libertarian has a debate with a democratic socialist about taxes and civilization after he posted the meme above.
"Taxes and govt didn’t make all that stuff. Engineers, scientists, and business people did. I don’t have to be in a civilization with you personally, Josh. I should be able to freely associate or not with whomever I choose. This idea of society as a whole that I have to accept or reject altogether, all 300 million of you, and if I accept you get to cut me in half to throw half of me into the common pool with half of everybody else for us all to pick people based on a popularity contest to be in charge of how to distribute it back to us is the most preposterous inanity ever devised by the sick minds of man!"If you agree, please share this post!