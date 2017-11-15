The Response to Roy Moore Proves Politics Makes People Literally Insane

Only a fake Christian or someone who is too uninformed to have any business voting could now cast a ballot for Roy Moore.
Child Molester (R)
A sane, moral person sees "child molester" and wants to strangle the guy.
The political partisan says that hasn't really been proven and the Washington Post just wants to hand the Democrats a Senate seat.
But the only reason they believe Moore after that Hannity interview is because all they can see is that "(R)" next to his name.
Which is a branded signal to activate the mental short circuit that years of partisan propaganda has implanted in their brains.
The "(D)" has the same effect on a similar number of people in this country. And it's a lie that there's a difference between them.
The lie is part of the short circuit.
The short circuit is activated by a carefully cultivated mental implant that causes temporary insanity and bouts of amnesia.
No, I'm not wearing a tinfoil hat. I don't mean a physical, electronic implant.
The brain is a computer.
And the implant was programmed in with words and images.
Politics thrives on a mental disorder, on repressed knowledge.
It splits off and represses the part of someone that knows something that the disordered part of them doesn't want to be true.
A Freudian slip is when the repressed knowledge slips through the censor.
No, you just want to hand the Republicans a Senate seat. And you clearly don't give a shit who sits in it or how they've hurt others.
Everybody deserves a chance to answer serious accusations made against them before we make up our minds about them.
Well Roy Moore has had his chance to answer the accusations that he drove a 14-year-old girl to be alone with him in his house and molest her twice when he was a 32-year-old Assistant D.A. in Alabama.
That he started circling another 14-year-old girl at the local mall, until her mother told him to back off when she was 16.
That many locals in the area, including another assistant D.A. at the same time as Moore, have said off and on the record that it was common knowledge that Moore "dated" high schoolers and was banned from the local mall for hanging out there alone and sniffing around high school girls.
(That's not dating. That's just fucked up.)
That he drove a 16-year-old girl to a dark parking lot by a dumpster behind a restaurant and violently sexually assaulted her.
That he told her afterwards:
"You’re just a child and I’m the district attorney of Etowah County, and if you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you."
"Why now?"
Yeah I wonder.
The Washington Post article says why now. Read the whole thing, and if you have any more questions you can ask then.
If you're too lazy to do that (which means it is impossible for you to have a valid opinion about this one way or the other and you should not voice one), then there's this:
"It’s a fair question.
But Moore, long a radioactive figure at the state level, has never felt the heat of the national press corps quite like this before.
He just won a Senate primary race that attracted national attention as a front in a GOP civil war, and he has gained new prominence at a time when women are, en masse, telling their experiences with sexual harassers."
Roy Moore has had a chance to answer the accusations against him and he's lied, contradicted himself, and used some of the most guilty-sounding hedges and weasel words possible for a man in his position.
About the violent sexual assault accusation, Roy Moore said:
"I can tell you without hesitation this is absolutely false. I never did what she said I did. I don’t even know the woman. I don’t know anything about her. I don’t know where the restaurant is or was."
But his accuser produced her high school yearbook at a press conference with his signature on it and a note to her that said:
"To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say ‘Merry Christmas.’ Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House"
The signature matches his.
Roy Moore's signature from that 1977 yearbook matches Roy Moore's signature on his US Term Limits pledge this year. pic.twitter.com/4gQz9ytZZX— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 13, 2017
So he lied.
Anybody who listens to both sides can't possibly find his side credible.
All he has left is the letter next to his name.
That goes for his answers to the accusations made by the other four women too.
During an interview with the friendliest possible media treatment he could get, from Sean Hannity (R) on Faux News (R).
In which he contradicts himself, dodges questions, and offers some of the most amazingly milquetoast denials for someone whose political career and reputation hang on these accusations not being true.
"But neither of them have ever stated any inappropriate behavior."
Buddy, they're saying you were making out with highschoolers when you were 32.
"Hannity: But do you remember ever going on a date with her?
Moore: I don't remember specific dates. I do not. And I don't remember if it was in that time or later. But I do not remember that. No."
Oh you don't remember "specific" dates? Because you went on so many of them right? Can't keep all the "dates" you went on with highschoolers in your 30s straight?
"Hannity: But you know her, but you never dated her. Ever? Is that what you're saying?
Moore: I know her, but I don't remember going out on dates. I knew her as a friend. If we did go out on dates, then we did, but I do not remember that."
You were friends with a high schooler?
What did you two pals talk about? The Osmonds? Normative jurisprudence?
"If we did go out on dates, then we did." Sounds like you did, Roy.
"Hannity: At that time in your life, let me ask you this: You do remember those girls. Would it be unusual for you as a 32-year-old guy to have dated a woman as young as 17, that'd be a- what- 15 year difference, or a girl 18. Do you remember dating girls that young at that time?
Moore: Not generally- no. If I did, you know, I'm not going to dispute anything, but I don't remember anything like that."
"Not generally- no."
Just listen to the part where he says that in the interview. It starts at 4:00 in the embedded clip above. It's already bad enough on a transcript. But listening to it is cringe inducing.
That's a campaign ad for a 10 second spot.
"Do you remember dating girls that young at that time?"
"Not generally- no."
With such a credible case against him, if not for a criminal conviction (the man is not on trial here, his liberty is not in danger), then for us not to trust him or put him in any position of power whatsoever.
With Moore caught in a lie about one of the accusers, stammering, tripping all over himself, contradicting himself, giving answers that are obviously not forthright.
What the fuck are voters in Alabama doing telling the media that they're still going to elect Roy "not generally a child molester" Moore?
He's leading Doug Jones by 6 points! I bet he wouldn't be if 14-year-old girls could vote.
Currently 49 percent of the voters say they're voting for Moore. Why isn't that number in the single fucking digits!?
I'll tell you what they're doing. They're losing their fucking minds over a lapel pin with a red, white, and blue elephant on it.
That lapel pin doesn't mean anything, you idiots! Donald Trump switched from (D) to (R) and you didn't even notice.
They're going to walk into the voting booth and forget what they know, like they've done with partisan politics all their lives.
Like Democrats did when they voted for Hillary who stayed married to a man who multiple women have accused of sexual assault and harassment.
Who laughed on tape with a journalist, about getting a more lenient sentence for a 41-year-old man who she knew raped a 12-year-old girl as a criminal defense lawyer in Arkansas in the 1970s.
Yeah.
Did you ever hear about that once in 2016?
Society, like individuals, makes itself aware of what it wants to be aware of, and forgets what it wants to forget. Especially when money and politics are involved.
It's time to start paying attention, and remembering, and getting better.
Money isn't everything.
And neither is a stupid fucking Senate seat.
