Those Who Scoff at Prayer Don't Understand It

Those who scoff at prayer don't understand how prayer works.
Prayer aligns us with the Mind of God.
God's Mind, as revealed in the Old and New Testaments of the Christian canon, intends and plans for the sweeping away of all enmity that divides us. It is universal love for all humanity. It is an end to war and strife.
It is the establishment of a spiritual order that transcends and shatters nations and tribes, a regime built on compassion and respect for the inherent dignity and worth of every individual.
It is Truth and Love.
Praying and aligning ourselves with this universal mind revealed to our ancestors is not the least effective thing we can do when faced with evil.
It is not even second best to action. It is the most important thing we can do.
Who knows what future evils are prevented when we take a moment to pray and align ourselves with the Mind of God?
