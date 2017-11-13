Video Surfaces of Moore Kissing 15 Year Old at A Party in 1982! Watch:

In the clip an obviously drunk Moore aggressively kisses the 15 year old at a party in 1982 while other party guests whoop in approval.
First kiss starts at 01:22.
Second kiss at 01:49.
Third kiss at 04:36...
Yeah, it's not that Moore. It's Demi Moore.
And she's 19 years old in this clip.
And she's really giving it to him too!
In the first kiss she could be slipping him some tongue.
The 15 year old is Philip Tanzini (Moore's General Hospital co-star)... it was Philip's birthday.
What do you think about this? Is it okay?
Should her career be over like Kevin Spacey's?
Should FOX write her out of her recurring role on the hit hip-hop drama Empire?
