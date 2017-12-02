About This Rich Bitch...

You've probably seen this incredible picture floating around the past few days.
Nice boots right?
She does seem seriously oblivious to how many privileges she enjoys...
These poor buddies would probably eat the boots too. Jesus Christ, girl.
Also reminds me of this meme...
I'm sure she wants more government as the solution to all these problems:
Anyway if you want to know how rich you really are on a global scale, Global Rich List has you enter your income and it will tell you what percent you're in.
By the way, this is CharityWatch's list of top charities for West African hunger relief.
Their top charities don't spend too much money to raise money, and they don't swallow most of your donations to support themselves.
It's the end of the year, so if you want to make some tax deductible charitable donations to count for 2017, now's a good time.
All joking aside, please don't actually hate this girl for throwing up this sign. She is probably just very naive, not malicious.
And she will probably grow up and become more aware with time.
